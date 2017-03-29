Thanks expressed to firefighters who saved home

To the Editor:

To the volunteer firemen and women of Proctorsville, Cavendish, Ludlow, Springfield, Chester, Reading, Weston, Mount Holly, Ascutney, Walpole, and Weathersfield who rallied to our house in the early hours of February 15th to fight our house fire we are eternally grateful. Through your efforts you were able to control an inferno and save our house. While there was much damage to our ell and barn, the interior of the house is basically intact. You were also able to rescue our cat from the burning barn where he had been sleeping while the structure was burning. We are amazed by the care with which you took the time to move paintings from walls, move furniture and other family items to avoid water damage. We would also like to thank the Red Cross, Black River Good Neighbors, the Cavendish Baptist Church, Gethsemane Church, and all the people from our community who have generously offered support to us, be it meals, donations to help us rebuild our house, clothes, furniture, kitchen appliances, or a helping hand. We are blessed to live in a community with such caring people.

Bruce, PJ and Meade Pollard

Proctorsville, Vermont