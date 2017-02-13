Thanks for Dine United support

To the Editor:

United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. partnered with several area restaurants from Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties to hold the “DINE UNITED” event on Jan. 26, 2017. The event was a success and helped raise funds to be distributed to 44 health and human service agencies in the tri-county area. The United Way would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the participating patrons and restaurants who joined us in this community event. 

The support from the participating restaurants will touch all walks of life from southern Essex County to northern Clinton County to western Franklin County and all points in between. Again thank you for your generosity.

Kathy Snow

United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.

Plattsburgh

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines