Thanks for Dine United support

To the Editor:

United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc. partnered with several area restaurants from Clinton, Essex, and Franklin Counties to hold the “DINE UNITED” event on Jan. 26, 2017. The event was a success and helped raise funds to be distributed to 44 health and human service agencies in the tri-county area. The United Way would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the participating patrons and restaurants who joined us in this community event.

The support from the participating restaurants will touch all walks of life from southern Essex County to northern Clinton County to western Franklin County and all points in between. Again thank you for your generosity.

Kathy Snow

United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.

Plattsburgh