Thanks for Jack Wax support

To the Editor:

Around 40 volunteers energetically stepped forward to support all aspects of the annual Jack Wax Party, our decades-old town cancer fundraiser, on March 11.

A huge appreciation to each one! This event would not happen without you. The turnout for the dinner may have been down but the positive energy and palpable sense of giving was alive and well. Many many thanks.

Donations may still be sent to Nancy Decker, 15 Bear Pond Road, Athol. Make checks payable to the American Cancer Society.

Marilyn Hoy-Youngblood

Thurman