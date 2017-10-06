Thanks for the hyper-partisanship, Obama

To the Editor:

The Sun Community News Editorial Board opinion from Sept. 30 seems to suggest that the hyper-partisanship that currently exists in our country is a result of the past nine months of a Donald Trump presidency.

I would suggest that the past nine years is the time frame that has created this unhelpful, and perhaps dangerous, level of hyper-partisanship.

This started during the tenure of Barack Obama and quite possibly was planned.

It’s become clear over a period of years that Washington D.C. is no longer acting in the best interest of most Americans and is a complete mess, both parties.

Voters responded to this by electing Donald Trump, probably out of frustration and perhaps not entirely confident of the outcome, but it was preferable to the Clinton deceit dynasty and a likely progressive left Supreme Court which would have been a huge game changer.

Since the election of Trump, the progressive left, led by their mainstream media, has been in total meltdown in their efforts to destroy Trump.

They were so close to a socialist type progressive victory, but it slipped away and now we have continuing hair on fire hyper-partisanship.

I submit that Donald Trump hasn’t given us this mess, but rather this mess has given us Donald Trump.

The Democrat left is in no mood to wait and see if it works out, so they obstruct and attack, the Republicans dither, and we Americans wait and wonder.

Ken Fenimore

Elizabethtown