To the editor:

Thank you, thank you, to the members of the Middlebury Lions Club for the buckets of sand that were put together by your club and given to Addison County Home Health and Hospice for distribution to our clients. They were appreciated by not only the clients and their families, but by the workers who have to get into and out of these homes.

Kathleen Hubbard

LNA/PCA

Addison County Home Health & Hospice

Middlebury