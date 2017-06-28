The ACA needs to stay

To the Editor:

When Medicare was first conceived in the early 1960s, the public was deeply divided, and similar warnings were voiced.

Embodying the conservative movement’s sentiments at the time was Ronald Reagan, who taped a recording on behalf of the American Medical Association warning that the program would, quite simply, lead to the destruction of freedom.

“If Medicare passes into law, the consequences will be dire beyond imagining,” Reagan said.

If opponents failed to scuttle it, he warned. “One of these days, you and I are going to spend our sunset years telling our children, and our children’s children, what it once was like in America when men were free.”

Republican presidential nominee Barry Goldwater, in 1964, likened Medicare to free vacations and beer.

“Having given our pensioners their medical care in kind,” he said, “why not food baskets, why not public housing accommodations, why not vacation resorts, why not a ration of cigarettes for those who smoke and of beer for those who drink?”

Fact: Medicare has been the greatest program for all Americans, proposed by Democrat Aime J. Forand and passed during the Johnson (Democratic) administration, contrary to the Republican doomsday attitude.

Today’s Republicans are echoing the same fears about the ACA (Obamacare) because one, they dislike President Obama, and two, it is a Democratic plan.

While they rail against it and have been saying they can do better for the past six years, they have yet to come up with any plan better than the ACA. In fact, to repeal and replace the ACA would cost over $600 billion!

What Mitch McConnell and the Republicans have proposed is the worst plan yet: removing millions of citizens from the ACA and at the same time giving hundreds of millions of dollars in tax relief to millionaires. Do they really care about healthcare for Americans?

Something is wrong with this picture.

The ACA is not perfect and needs to be modified. But in the meantime, it serves millions of Americans well until a better plan comes along.

Joe DeMarco

Jay