Guest Viewpoint: The Adirondacks and Jack Ma

Last week, government and business leaders from around the world met in Davos, Switzerland to attend the annual World Economic Forum.

Every year, Davos provides a venue to discuss the vital economic interests of our world and offer solutions to some of our largest economic challenges.

One of the forward thinking speakers at the forum was Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant. Mr. Ma, being China’s wealthiest individual, may at first be an unlikely source of tangible economic advice for those of us living in Essex County. But I believe further scrutiny of his ideas may be worth considering.

Mr. Ma’s relevance to our local economy appears to be three fold.

First, he has invested in the region by buying the former Rockefeller preserve, Brandon Park. His purchase of this 28,000 acre tract was for the purposes of conservation, becoming one of the largest land stewards within our Adirondack Park.

Second, he is among the new “Agri-Tech Nerds” in China, where technology titans are making significant investments in agriculture.

These “nerds” seek to use technology to reshape the economics of food production and find more affordable ways to bring quality food to market.

Third, he is a true believer in the future. Last week in Davos, Ma said “the next 30 years are critical for the world,” suggesting that we are halfway through the latest technological revolution.

The last 20 years have been about the development of technology, he said, whereas the next 30 will be about dealing with “the implications of this technology.”

Within the next 30 years, Ma suggests we need to focus on the 30 year olds — the internet generation. He believes they will be the builders of our world, bringing about more significant change than we have seen in a generation. And because nearly two thirds of all jobs are created by small businesses, he suggests we need to focus on businesses with less than 30 employees.

For Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County, the connection between these ideas and our local economy could not be clearer. First, consider the mission of the CCE system:

“Cornell Cooperative Extension puts knowledge to work in pursuit of economic vitality, ecological sustainability and social well-being. We bring local experience and research based solutions together, helping New York State families and communities thrive in our rapidly changing world.”

Mr. Ma’s 30 years, 30 year olds, 30 employees vision appears, unwittingly, to be playing out here in Essex County in the re-emerging agricultural sector. And the CCE mission is helping play a part in supporting this trend.

Young farmers are gravitating to our area with a significant commitment to sustainability and entrepreneurship. This tech savvy generation of small business owners is demonstrating the Ma theory in real time. In starting innovative farming operations in our area, these “agri-preneurs” are demonstrating that agriculture is once again becoming an important industry sector in Essex County.

Moving forward, CCE is committed to providing the most advanced support necessary to help our local agricultural producers become regional and statewide leaders. Through the creation of more agricultural small businesses and corresponding jobs, we can make Essex County more economically sustainable.

Through the development of a new five year strategic plan, CCE is committed this year to identifying the most significant needs of our local agricultural community. One action already taken is the hiring of a new fulltime agriculture educator who will provide our farmers with the most current and valuable information available.

With Mr. Ma’s 30/30/30 guidance in mind, CCE is poised to help lead Essex County agriculture to new heights.

Jay White is president of the Board of Directors for Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County.