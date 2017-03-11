The difference between legal and illegal immigration

To the Editor:

Is doing something illegal the same thing as committing a crime?

Watching one of the Sunday morning “news” shows, I listened to one of the participants question why we should “deport illegal immigrants who have not committed a crime.”

Think about that statement.

Now understand, both sides of my family were immigrants. In fact, my mother was born in Italy and immigrated here with my grandmother when she was six years old. She became a naturalized citizen (along with my grandparents).

So I have no issue with immigrants. It’s whether it is done legally or illegally; as in committing a crime.

Jon Halliday

Paradox