Those who don’t remember the past are doomed to repeat it

To the Editor:

Joe DeMarco submitted a letter to the editor in which he included a passage from “Mein Kampf,” Hitler’s political manifesto or blueprint for what became a horrendous reality.

A profound and prophetic utterance from a madman, who was also Time’s Man of the Year in 1938. 

Amazing how his rhetoric is somehow validated over 80 years later? Incredible how this new political figure could manipulate the educated masses with propaganda, lies and distortion. 

A crafty “spin doctor” used just two forms of contemporary media (newspapers and radio) to accomplish this and spread this distorted  news. Just think how their “fake news” wasn’t spread on social media like ours is today? 

Tragic what was accomplished then without it!  

How and why could this occur to a technological and civilized nation? 

My summary of this excerpt is simple: People see only what they want to see, hear what they want to hear and believe almost anything! 

It seems humans are addicted to sensationalism in a macabre kind of way. Proof of this can be substantiated. Just look at social media and how much fake news became truth to the gullible believers in 2016. 

Remember how political  “news” infiltrated the presidential campaign? 

Events like these always remind me of this famous quotation from George Santayana (1863-1952): 

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Kenneth J. Sausa

Lake Placid

