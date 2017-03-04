Through Superbowl, American values persevere

To the Editor:

Kudos to Mr. Dan Alexander for his column published in the Feb. 11 edition. Hats off to him for his poignant, thought-provoking editorial on America’s unofficial holiday (Superbowl Sunday). He successfully discovered the American spirit hidden inside this contest of excellence. What really impressed me was his commentary about positive American values inside this athletic contest that have endured throughout our nation’s history.

He emphasized how the elements of this spectacular gridiron event was far more important than the outcome. He inspired us to persevere, to hope, to overcome the “impossible” odds and be proud of what America is “supposed” to represent.

Hopefully these disappearing or hidden values will reemerge and not lay dormant until the next Superbowl. They need to be a guiding force now and for the next four years.

So thank you, Mr. Alexander, for giving America hope. Maybe by the year 2020, the American vision will be 20/20. Maybe then we will truly see the “greatness” of America.

Ken Sausa

Lake Placid