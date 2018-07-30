Thurman board members need to grow up or be replaced

To the Editor:

Wouldn’t it be great if a couple living in Thurman could bring their middle-school aged children to town meetings?

They start at 6:30 p.m. That’s early enough so that after calm discussion of routine business, future leaders could get to know the adults who run their town.

This month, after learning of the unsafe conditions at the youth building and playground, they might have been reassured to hear from the board member in charge of maintenance that he was concerned enough to address the matter quickly. That would have been the case last year.

But this is 2018. Those of us who care about Thurman are praying for miracles, wanting very much not to have to keep counting the months until three of our board members can be replaced.

I hope I speak for a lot of others when I say that it would be great if these individuals, and the others who refuse to act conscientiously on what they see and hear, would suddenly decide to check out the facts for themselves instead of just believing what others tell them.

Then maybe they’d reverse the decisions that have made the simple tasks, such as bill paying with money that’s already in the budget, all but impossible.

Fellow Thurmanoles [sic], if today’s middle schoolers are to partake of and contribute to the well being of their own self-governing town as adults.

We have to be strong enough to do what’s in the public interest, even if certain individuals don’t like it. If they refuse to grow up, we have to replace them!

- Debbie McIlrath, Athol