Thurman board not-so-transparent despite running as such

To the Editor:

The Town Board in Thurman has had five months now to prove themselves. Let’s look at the current state of the town, as of May 22:

No monthly bank reconciliations have been completed.

No monthly supervisor reports have been done or filed in the clerk’s office.

No annual audits of the town offices were completed.

State-required annual update document, required to be filed by May 3, has not been done.

Checks issued from the wrong accounts.

No monthly financials have been supplied to department heads — they have no idea where their budgets stand.

Documents required by the state to be kept and available for inspection in the Town Clerk’s office are not done.

Original bills received by the town are missing.

Abstracts approved at board meetings not yet filed in the clerk’s office — until 30 days later.

A CPA firm hired, no discussion, no source of funding, no bidding process followed.

Auditing of claims, done at every past board meeting, is no longer done and nothing posted for inspection on the town website.

Freedom of Information (FOIL) request not being filled for more than four months, or not at all.

Security cameras turned off because Cynthia Hyde, the supervisor, stated “too many people were FOIL-ing for them.”

The new board refuses any dissenting correspondence be added or included in the minutes, only correspondence approved or written by board members are included. This new “practice” began January 2017. These same board members wrote dissenting correspondence regularly in prior years all included in the minutes then.

At privilege of the floor, no dissenting questions are allowed and the “privilege” ends as soon as any question requiring and explanation is asked.

This board ran on transparency and the above is what we have received to date. All documentation can be viewed on the “Thurman Informer” website.

Gail Seaman

Athol