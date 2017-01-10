Thurman supervisor refuses to play nice

To the Editor:

This letter is to address the behavior at the Thurman town board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The supervisor and her supporters came expecting trouble from those who oppose them.

It was nice to see the supervisor allow her supporters to interrupt the newly elected board members. It is so obvious the supervisor does not hold everyone to the same level.

One resolution, Cynthia Hyde asked some questions, the supervisor snapped, banging her gavel and yelling. Later Hyde stated, “This resolution has many issues in it, I want to clarify just one. Let’s rewrite it so the rest will be done and then we can work on the one issue.” Ms. Wood refused to discuss it.

The supervisor said, “You cannot strip me of my power.” And “the state tells me what I have to do, not you!” (Then Ms. Wood, I ask, if the state tells you what to do, then why do you need to ask the rest of the board for their approval?)

The supervisor later closed the meeting and went home. A nearby town had this happen and continued to operate, I am hopeful that our board members will look into these issues so as not to do the wrong thing.

I am confident that these board members will find out what to do when the supervisor refuses to play nice and then goes home.

I would also like to commend these board members for not only staying, but also having the backbone to stand up and voice their concerns.

It was also nice to see the attempt to have open discussion at a public meeting and bring it out from behind closed doors like we saw so many times from our appointed board of 2016.

Keith L. Parent Sr.

Thurman / Athol