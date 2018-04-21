Thurman town councilman only serves himself

To the Editor:

After attending the April regular board meeting in Thurman, I concur with Councilman [Douglas] Needham’s statement made at the January organizational meeting:

He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Needham evidenced this during the “new business” portion of the meeting, when he attempted to change town law to fit his and his fellow councilpersons’ needs.

Needham wants to lower dog licensing fees from $2.50 per spay/neutered to $1 and for intact dogs from $10.50 to $1 and extend the license from one year to five.

Needham did no research on this, though. If he had, he would have known that there are fees the town is required to send to the state, which is $1 per spay/neutered dog and $3 per intact dog per year.

Needham’s failure to research the matter became more evident when Supervisor [Cynthia] Hyde informed him that there is the matter of rabies vaccinations that are due every three years.

Of course, Needham would not know this because he himself has two hunting dogs that are neither licensed nor vaccinated. It appears to me that this brilliant idea of his is self-serving and it makes me sick.

Furthermore, the town is contracted with the SPCA to the tune of nearly $5,000 per year. If we reduce the licensing fee, then the non-dog owning taxpayers in Thurman will be picking up the tab for dog owners – does that seem right to you?

Coming back to the January organizational meeting (see organizational meeting video, one hour, 54 minutes), Needham had the audacity to attempt to take benefits away from a female town clerk under the pretense of “dire financial straits,” only to turn around and ask if he and his fellow board members could get benefits.

It is obvious Needham didn’t run for office to serve you — he did so to serve himself!

Kathy Templeton,

Thurman