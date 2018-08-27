Ti Golf Course offers thanks

To the Editor:

We’d like to express our appreciation to many, many people and organizations that have surrounded us — Ticonderoga Golf Club — since the devastating fire on May 26 that destroyed our historic clubhouse, Emeralds’ Restaurant and damaged parts of our golf course.

The good news is that our golf course is fully playable. Also, the operators of Emerald’s (Mark Wood and Erin O’Brien) have opened Emerald’s II a short distance north of the golf course at the location of the former Sentinel Grill.

So life goes on!

But not without expressing our heartfelt gratitude certainly to the first responders-police, emergency medical personnel and fire companies, starting with Ticonderoga and then many fire companies from surrounding communities.

All were heroic, in our view. Many citizens rushed to our side after the inferno, offering services, volunteer help (even donations) and so on to be sure that we could continue to be available to the golfing public.

No doubt many have noticed that the fire site has been cleared. Further, we are in the process of working with insurance companies to resolve claims, planning for design and construction of a new clubhouse (hopefully it will serve our community for a period as long as the original did!) and working to complete the major course renovation and upgrade that has been underway for several years.

One indicator of the scope of how our community has responded: We recently held our ninth annual FUBU (For Us By US) golf tournament in which all proceeds benefit the club. We experienced the largest turnout and income gain ever.

Surely folks wanted to send us a clear message:

We want Ticonderoga Golf Course open and running.

We’re fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community. We commit to continuing our service to all.

Please know that we are grateful and offer a big thank you to all of you.

- Judy Schultz, club president, George Mackey, club pro and Rick Liddell, superintendent, Ticonderoga Golf Course