Ti needs stronger leadership

To the Editor:

Ticonderoga began as the heart of our young country rooted in bloody battles and the promise of a bright, sunny freedom-filled day.

It is now but a briar patch of conflicting interests, needles left by junkies, apparently either too high or paranoid to use the provided safety deposit bins, litter various community places.

Oh by the way:

How much of a percentage of a town (albeit tax free) can a historical organization own, within legal limitations?

Or is there, indeed, nothing stopping it from being a town owning monopoly?

Lastly, the police need to step it up big time!

Rumors of it being beefed up recently mean nothing to me. Actions speak louder than words and there is a very long list of unsolved crimes telling me that they don’t deserve a pat on the back.

How much you make generally determines who you are with few exceptions. We need leadership with a face and a voice. We need to grab Ticonderoga before it slips away. Shoutout to the things Mr. James Cawley has been doing.

Chad Burke,

Ticonderoga