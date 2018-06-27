Ti water meters could curb costly waste

To the Editor:

The 2017 annual drinking water quality report stated on Sept. 13, 2017 that the Gooseneck water production was 625,000 gallons of water per day.

What the report failed to say was that 24,480 gallons of that production was wasted.

Town officials are aware of a Ticonderoga resident who runs a garden hose from a non-permit building out a window (connected to a sink faucet) down a bank 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

An average garden hose produces approximately 17 gallons of water per minute. This is a waste of 8,935,200 gallons of water per year to the Town of Ticonderoga and its people.

This is exactly the reason all Ticonderoga residents should demand, and have a say in, having town water meters so everyone pays only for what they use.

J.E. Wright, Ticonderoga