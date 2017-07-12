Ticonderoga must address dangerous roadway

To the Editor:

On the morning of June 29, a semi-truck driving east on Route 74 in Eagle Lake, Ticonderoga left the road and was unable to recover before it hit a utility pole, tree and boulders at the edge of our property.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a vehicle has driven off the road and into our yard.

Since moving to our home here in 1999, four major accidents involving semis have occurred, two of them ending up in the actual lake.

We have also witnessed dozens of car accidents and even a two-person motorcycle fatality.

Over the years, Eagle Lake Property Owners, Inc. and individual home owners have tried to work with the Town of Ticonderoga and the Department of Transportation to increase safety measures along this stretch of road.

The speed limit here is currently 35 mph, and after a previous truck accident, the DOT installed two tippy truck signs, one just west of the causeway and one just east before the dangerous curves begin.

But even with these measures, it seems that the frequency of accidents is actually on the uprise.

Once again, we appeal to the Town of Ticonderoga for assistance. We have repeatedly in the past asked for help in obtaining permanent flashing speed limit signs and/or flashing tippy truck signs at the two locations previously mentioned.

The DOT has expressed their interest in working in cooperation to make this happen, but has informed us that it must be the Town that makes this request.

How many more accidents and possible fatalities must occur just outside our front door before someone says enough?

Todd and Tonya Condon

Eagle Lake

Ticonderoga