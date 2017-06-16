Ticonderoga taxpayers owed explanation for water project

To the Editor:

I wonder if the taxpayers of Ticonderoga are aware that the U.S. Department of Justice is in the process of imposing significant (rumored to be six figures) penalties for failure to comply with the timeline established, by the town, for the water project.

Mr. Joseph Giordano and company were well aware of this possibility, and though the lack of progress in the water project, the EPA and DOJ followed through on what they had warned the town would happen.

I think the taxpayer is owed an explanation from Mr. Giordano as to why the work needed to avoid this penalty was not done in a timely manner. 

Why is the taxpayer being hit with this bill when the work should have been done?  

Everyone (town, state, federal) agreed that the timeline was very workable, yet the town failed to comply.

If this is the best the present administration can provide, we are in trouble.

Bill Grinnell

Ticonderoga

Top Headlines