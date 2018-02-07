Time to elevate immigration debate beyond fear-mongering

To the Editor:

I am an immigrant, a naturalized American citizen. I’m in my late 60s, have a reasonably secure retirement income and am not likely ever to be a burden on the public purse.

With that said, I am not the sort of immigrant we need.

We have an aging population that over the next few decades, will place an increasing burden on taxpayers unless we do something about it.

The answer is not, as Paul Ryan and others suggest, to slash Social Security and Medicare benefits. Rather, it is to reverse the demographic trend by encouraging increased immigration, particularly of young people with a long working life ahead of them.

Last September, President Trump took 800,000 DACA beneficiaries hostage and is now offering to release them for a ransom that consists of his beloved wall and a set of proposals that would drastically reduce legal immigration.

Exactly the wrong direction.

We need to have a rational debate on immigration policy that strikes a balance among three principles:

First, we need to meet the needs of employers for a well-balanced, well-trained workforce, be it for dairy farm workers in New York or Ph.Ds in Silicon Valley, and to encourage creativity, diversity and entrepreneurship.

Secondly, we should show compassion for those already here by allowing them to sponsor members of their immediate families, promoting family cohesion.

Finally, we must live up to our international responsibilities towards refugees who are fleeing conflict and persecution. It is shameful that we have done so little at a time when refugee migration is at its highest since the second world war.

It’s time to elevate the discussion on immigration to a real policy debate and not just fear-mongering and hostage-taking.

Alan Brown

Saranac Lake