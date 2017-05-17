Time to show appreciation for ‘Men in Blue’

To the Editor:

Too often many of us in this region take our safety and quality of life for granted. Each day we hear and read of crime occurring, particularly in our large cities, across the country.

We also read, far too often, the death of a police officer in the line of the duty.

This weekend, Lake George will be hosting law enforcement officers from across the country in the village’s first annual Law Enforcement Officers Weekend (LEOW). The officers are coming, many with their families, to enjoy our beautiful area, attend seminars and compete in a variety of events.

The weekend ends on May 21 at 9 a.m. with a brief memorial service honoring over 48 officers that have already been killed in 2017 performing their duty.

The LEOW is also hosting three families whose husbands passed away because of on-duty related deaths. They will be treated to a dinner cruise. Tickets to the Great Escape, shopping, bowling and a brewery tour.

Here at home, just recently we had a shooting in Hague, solved within days. A bomb threat in area buildings and an arrest made the next day.

We also watched and heard of excellent police work accomplished by our local officers and the state police, along with our District Attorney as justice was brought about in a tragic boat accident. This doesn’t happen without dedicated, hard-working professional individuals who risk their lives every day.

The officers’ memorial service will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday in Shepard Park and is open to the public. One of our local pastors will be joined by the Chaplain of the New York State Police and the Emerald Society Bagpipe Band from the Department of Corrections.

Please attend and show our “Men in Blue” our appreciation for all they do every day to keep our area safe and a great place to live and visit.

Robert M. Blais

Mayor

Lake George Village