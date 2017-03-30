To Arms! To Arms! The fascists are coming

To the Editor:

In 1770, Edmund Burke, a frequent vocal admirer of the Colonies’ struggle for independence from British tyranny, wrote in his Thoughts on the Cause of the Present Discontents, “Public life is a situation of power and energy; he trespasses against his duty who sleeps upon his watch, as well as he that goes over to the enemy.” To the faculty and administration of Middlebury College: J’accuse!

The account of the disrespect, persecution and assault of conservative guest speaker Charles Murray, Political Science Professor Allison Stanger, and VP-Communications Bill Burger was chillingly reminiscent of the Nazis’ Kristallnacht against the Jews of November 9, 1938. No windows were broken (yet), but the First Amendment was shattered beyond recognition.

In Burke’s “public life [that] is a situation of power and energy,” power is the authority and punitive power of the Administration; and energy, the influence wielded over self-important young minds by the faculty, every one of them, for good… or for evil. Though the loyalty oath of the McCarthy era was anathema, would it be too much to expect the inhabitants of the Shire Town’s Ivory Tower to uphold the tenets of the Constitution under the umbrella of which they enjoy their own civil rights?

Apparently so. That a bunch of hooligans -- some of whom with the terrifying ski masks of chainsaw killers hiding, perhaps, outside agitators – are allowed by the adults in charge not only to quash free speech, but, with impunity and without intervention, to physically menace the speaker, begs the analogy that the inmates are in charge of the asylum.

Were this a state college, I would petition the Legislature to hold our tax-paid employees accountable and liable. But it’s not. Thus, all rational people should call on the Trustees and Alumnae/i of the College to hold their tuition- and Federal grant-paid employees accountable and liable, unless else each “trespasses against his duty who sleeps upon his watch, as well as he that goes over to the enemy.”

David Millson

New Haven