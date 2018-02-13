Tony Pomerleau death

To the editor:

I’m deeply saddened at the passing of our friend, Tony Pomerleau, and I send my sincere sympathy to his wife Rita, son Ernie, and the entire family.

I feel fortunate to have known Tony, and Vermont was fortunate to have him. He gave so much to others and was a leader in his community and beyond. You don’t have to look any farther than the attendance and appreciation expressed at his 100th birthday party, which we celebrated last fall, to see how much he meant to Vermont. That’s because he was always willing to help his neighbors, he had incredible work ethic, and he treated others with respect.

He was the quintessential Vermonter and embodied our Vermont values. He set a positive example for all of us at a time when we desperately need positive role models, and his generosity has impacted the lives of so many. For all this – and so much more – he will be greatly missed, but his legacy will live on for generations.

Gov. Phil Scott, Montpelier, Vt.