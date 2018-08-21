Too few voices heard on beach regulations

To the Editor:

As a resident of Diamond Point, I would like to comment on the article your paper published in the Aug. 11 issue regarding Diamond Point Beach.

The writer states that, “Amended regulations for activities...at the beach were endorsed at a town board meeting July 9... and were the topic of a public hearing recently.”

This is false.

None of the proposals made at the town hearing were endorsed by the residents and in fact, a subsequent meeting to continue discussion of the proposed changes was canceled at the last minute, robbing the residents of their chance to have their views heard.

Several of the amended rules were vigorously opposed at the meeting, including the idea of locking the beach during the winter months and more discussion was supposed to be had at the subsequent meeting that was canceled without notice.

There has been no notice to residents that the town is going to install a key fob system and in fact, recently Dickinson was quoted in the Post-Star saying he wasn’t going to do anything at our beach.

This is actually preferable to the town unilaterally trying to lock our beach in the winter which no residents want, with the possible exception of a lakeside homeowner who has been exerting undue influence on the town since he recently bought his house next to the beach.

No valid reason has been proffered by the town to justify closing our beach, and it is completely unacceptable to the majority.

Also, the issue of restricting swimming hours was already settled a few year years ago at a public meeting, and no restrictions are acceptable.

There seem to be a few entitled individuals trying to ruin the beach for residents, and we will not stand for it.

- Ann McGarry, Diamond Point