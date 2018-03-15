Town halls are a thing of the past

To the Editor:

In February, I submitted a press release to inform the public that the Hamilton County Republican Committee had voted unanimously to endorse both Rep. Elise Stefanik and state Sen. James Tedisco.

Evidently a reader took exception to the fact that people are happy with the congresswoman’s performance to date.

There are 435 members in the U.S. House. The senior members exert more influence in the creation of legislation.

While Rep. Stefanik is early in only her fourth year in Congress, she already has provided substantial impetus on key bills effecting North Country residents.

The recent multi-year funding for North Country health centers is a perfect example of the type of legislation the congresswoman has influenced.

More funding for environmental issues effecting residents from the St. Lawrence River, thru the Adirondack Park and even to Saratoga are again bills the congresswoman has championed.

And then there is the increased funding to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Congress is in session an average of four days per week from Jan. 1 to Aug.1. This requires all lawmakers to spend a large amount of time in Washington.

As for physical town halls, they are increasingly a thing of the past.

Younger voters increasingly use electronics to access the political process. Teletown halls are an up and coming tool and are much more productive and allow a far greater number of constituents to access the meeting, without spending travel time to attend.

By conducting these types of events, the congresswoman can reduce travel time and spend more time in Washington where the legislation is actually written. She has in fact met personally with thousands of her constituents as time permits.

I would also like to mention the Reciprocity Bill. If a state resident living in Suffolk County receives a carry permit from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department for a handgun, they cannot take it to an upstate camp they may own.

Leaving Suffolk County with the handgun would immediately make them a criminal. The bill would remedy this flaw in the law and bring true “common sense” to gun laws.

Bill Murphy, Chairman

Hamilton County Republican Committee