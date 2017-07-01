Traffic ticket leaves bad impression

To the Editor:

On May 28, my husband (age 89) and I (age 76), drove through your town.

We are American citizens who are reside in Canada. I was pulled over by Officer Trombly, ostensibly for speeding. 

He seemed quite embarrassed and when I said, “I was slowing down.” 

He said: “I could see that.”  

But apparently there had been an earlier sign, as the speed transitions from 60 to 40 to 30.

He said: “Well, I’ll see what I can do,” and then gave me a ticket for “disregarding a traffic device.”  

This was on a quiet Sunday morning with no traffic apparent.

I just received the payment demand. It is for $218, with a fine of $125 and surcharge of $93. 

I feel gouged and preyed upon.

I have no doubt Officer Trombly has a quota. I do not blame him. He was very professional. But how unattractive and demeaning for someone who is professional to have to be doing that kind of work.

I realize that your town is undoubtedly struggling and fortunately I can afford to pay this ticket, but it is an outrageous amount and would be positively punitive had I been poor. 

Is this really how Ellenburg wants to be known?

We go through your town often as we go back and forth. Naturally this has given me a very negative impression. Before the interstate, this is the sort of predatory policing one experienced on the highways in Georgia and South Carolina.

Kathleen Hunter,

Canada

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines