Traffic ticket leaves bad impression

To the Editor:

On May 28, my husband (age 89) and I (age 76), drove through your town.

We are American citizens who are reside in Canada. I was pulled over by Officer Trombly, ostensibly for speeding.

He seemed quite embarrassed and when I said, “I was slowing down.”

He said: “I could see that.”

But apparently there had been an earlier sign, as the speed transitions from 60 to 40 to 30.

He said: “Well, I’ll see what I can do,” and then gave me a ticket for “disregarding a traffic device.”

This was on a quiet Sunday morning with no traffic apparent.

I just received the payment demand. It is for $218, with a fine of $125 and surcharge of $93.

I feel gouged and preyed upon.

I have no doubt Officer Trombly has a quota. I do not blame him. He was very professional. But how unattractive and demeaning for someone who is professional to have to be doing that kind of work.

I realize that your town is undoubtedly struggling and fortunately I can afford to pay this ticket, but it is an outrageous amount and would be positively punitive had I been poor.

Is this really how Ellenburg wants to be known?

We go through your town often as we go back and forth. Naturally this has given me a very negative impression. Before the interstate, this is the sort of predatory policing one experienced on the highways in Georgia and South Carolina.

Kathleen Hunter,

Canada