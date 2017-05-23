Trickle-down economics has failed

To the Editor:

Rep. Elise Stefanik’s plan to improve the economy is “common sense tax and regulatory reform” to spur growth of small business. She has and will vote for major tax breaks for large corporations and the wealthy hoping that something trickles down.

Trump’s tax-reform proposal is primarily a giant tax break for the richest. Whereas someone making $500,000 per year would have their tax rate reduced by 6.4 percent, saving $44,380; an individual earning $40,000 would have a tax reduction of only 1.2 percent, saving a mere $560.

The poor and lower middle class get nothing. Trickle-down, supply-side economics has been tried and failed.

Tax cuts may give a minor boost to the economy overall, but benefits are primarily felt at the top. Since the 1970s, the inflation-adjusted income of the middle class has steadily declined. Around 21 percent of American children live in poverty, 43 percent live in low-income families.

The stock market is doing great lately. That’s nice but not really indicative of overall economic health. Only 52 percent of Americans own stock, which is down from 66 percent a decade ago. The wealthiest top 20 percent of Americans own 92 percent of the stocks.

A giant Republican tax cut will blow the deficit wide open. They counter that the loss of tax income will be offset by resultant economic growth of 4.5 percent — a rate we have not seen for 25 years and dubious wishful thinking.

Experts say that to balance losses from Trump’s proposed cuts would actually require economic growth of an impossible 6 percent.

Common sense tells me that sustained high economic growth is unrealistic.

Common sense tells me that we live in a global economy and there is no going back. In the 20th century, the U.S. had the ultimate growth economy. Now there are other emerging economies like Brazil, India and China.

The U.S. and Europe have mature economies and must adjust to lower growth rates.

This doesn’t mean that Americans are stuck with a dismal outlook. It does mean that we have to rethink how we do things if we want the average American to prosper. Common sense tells me that income inequality is the greatest threat to America’s well being.

Ms. Stefanik, please try these common sense solutions: increase the federal minimum wage and remove exemptions and reductions which allow the wealthy and large corporations to evade their fair share of taxes. Try demand-side economics; give the power to the people and watch America bloom.

Peggy Wiltberger

Saranac Lake