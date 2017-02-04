Trump’s inaugural speech ‘humble and uplifting’

To the Editor:

By the time this letter is published, Donald J. Trump will have been sworn in as our 45th U.S. President. The scoffers said his campaign would implode long before election day. The liberal media and Hollywood threw everything at him — including the kitchen sink. Establishment Republicans attacked him like Brutus on Caesar.

But on Jan. 20, 2017, Mr. Trump will stand tall and recite the oath of office. Surely his inaugural speech will be as humble and uplifting as presidents from our treasured past. Such as George Washington, who acknowledged he was “summoned by my country,” and that “no event could have filled me with greater anxieties.”

Thomas Jefferson appealed for healing and unity between political parties saying: “We are all Republicans and we are all Federalists.”

He was resolute, too, that our form of government was “the world’s best hope.”

Abraham Lincoln had a strong commitment to keep our Union intact. He loathed the idea of secession. Despite Lincoln’s best efforts, it led to a brutal Civil War. In his second address, he would lend a merciful hand to the South by stating: “With malice toward none; with charity for all …let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan…”

In John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural speech, he raised the spirits of a younger generation. He reminded us that “we dare not forget today that we are the heirs of that first revolution…that the torch has been passed to a new generation of Americans.” He pledged to confront challenges and declared to other nations “whether it wishes us well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of liberty.”

In Ronald Reagan’s memorable speech, he lamented the fact that bureaucracy was the very source of our ailments. He famously stated: “Government is not the solution to our problems, government is the problem.” But Reagan saw a brighter upside to America when he said: “Those who say that we are in a time when there are no heroes just don’t know where to look. You can see heroes every day…their patriotism is quiet but deep.”

And so as the pomp and circumstance and pageantry draws to a close, know this: I, like millions of Americans, will share a great swell of patriotism and optimism as President Donald J. Trump speaks of similar concerns and inspiration.

John P. Sharkey,

Ticonderoga