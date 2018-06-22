Trump’s press woes are self-inflicted

To the Editor:

(This letter is in response to “A deceptive master plan” by Dan Alexander in the June 16 edition.)

Your concern about the extreme reaction to our president by the negative press and night comedians, begging for a good old recession, is misplaced.

I find that our president creates most of his negative press by tweeting ridiculous statements, making false comments and statements to the press and others. I have never read that anyone is begging for an old-style recession.

Giving him credit for the good economy is very questionable. The good economy is a worldwide economy. He inherited a good economy when he took office, after a deep recession that was created by mismanagement of the financial world and supply side economics.

Now he is removing the regulations that were put in place to stop the illegal spending, and now he is going to put in the pro-growth theory.

Cut taxes and keep spending.

If the economy slows down will he take the blame for it? Or will he just blame the Democrats?

I disagree with your paragraph that the current White House resident gets little-to-no credit for many accomplishments done.

Every day we get news of what they are doing. They take credit for many accomplishments and blame for nothing that is not good and blame the Democrats.

The big issue of the future:

Will China take over being number one in the world economy?

I do agree with you that we have a do-nothing Congress. By doing nothing they have turned over most of the responsibility to the president, which is not the way our government has been designed.

Edward Hatch,

Willsboro