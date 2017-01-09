Trump ‘pulled wool over hateful eyes’

To the Editor:

Just when I thought perhaps Trump was done with his stupid tirades, he comes up with another.

After President Obama put sanctions on the Russians for interfering with our election process, Trump sticks up for Putin and the Russians.

When I was in the military, I understood that “consorting with the enemy” was a crime! Trump, who was never in the military due to deferments during Vietnam, seems to feel he is different and can do whatever he pleases as president elect.

In 20 more days Trump will have our nuclear codes and he will have the opportunity to pass them on to his pal Putin. The old saying “the end has come” may be closer than we think!

I have always gone along with our electoral college, but now I have to say — something has to be done when a candidate wins by 2.8 million votes and still loses the election.

Trump did a masterful job of pulling the wool over hateful eyes and now we must pay for it.

My fellow warriors from the forces of our country fought for freedom and now freedom has been attacked from within. Those who support Trump see no problem with his “bromance” with Putin and “consorting with the enemy.”

The Russians did interfere with our election process and they are actively spying on our nuclear capability as well as other weapons in our arsenal. The Russians are responsible for chaos throughout the world but Trump supporters choose to ignore it. Trump hands out favors to those who supported him, such as the Jewish ones who handed him $75 million that we know of at this time. Could this be for his support of Netanyahu and the building on the West bank? Israel should be seeking peace with the Palestinians not looking for another war!

Netanyahu and Trump have formed another “bromance” as in the case of Putin and he is looking to have the United States back him by sending our troops to die for a cause dominated by hate! Sound familiar? We don’t need to send our troops into war just because we have a president who knows nothing about the cost in lives. It is my prayer that our military top brass won’t let this happen! At this point all we have left is prayer and I know many of us are praying as we start into the presidency of a man who doesn’t know what prayer is about. God Bless America.

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga