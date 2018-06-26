Trump demonstrates ‘affinity for authoritarianism’

To the Editor:

I must take exception to publisher Daniel Alexander’s misguided, astoundingly ill-informed appraisal of the current occupant of the presidency.

Throughout the course of his shabby career as a real estate mogul, casino owner and reality show host, Donald Trump has notoriously proven himself to be a shameless and unabashed egotist and con artist, a delusional self-promoter who lies and cheats with impunity while reveling in domineering and reviling both victims and potential rivals.

He has allegedly accosted multiple women and brazenly bragged about grabbing womens’ genitals, subsequently denying what was presumably a taped confession.

In addition, Trump’s well-documented bromances with Putin, Duterte and most notoriously, Kim Jong Un, have demonstrated an apparent affinity for authoritarianism and demagoguery while correspondingly diminishing our nation’s partnerships with trusted long-time Canadian and European allies.

Mr. Alexander conveniently ignores the fact that The Washington Post has documented over 3,000 prevarications and misstatements that Trump has foisted on the American public during the first year and a half of his reign, apparently dismissing the credible reporting of his colleagues in the fourth estate.

More seriously, he strains credibility by dismissing Trump’s incivility, lawlessness and disregard for fairness that have the potential to do lasting damage to our nation as well as the office of the presidency.

In fairness to your readers, Mr. Alexander, you would be well-advised in the future to do your homework and check the facts.

Jim Haig, Jay