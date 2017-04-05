Trump environmental policies will take us back decades

To the Editor:

For a businessman, President Trump is woefully behind the times on the emerging markets of today.

Rolling back the emission standards on cars, weakening rules protecting water and air, allowing new coal leasing on federal lands — these are all fiscally irresponsible. Instead of making America great again, these actions they will take us back decades, to a costlier, dirtier time.

Smart business people analyze future markets carefully. For the president to say that environmental regulations — safeguarding the water and air we breath — has “killed coal” is not the full story.

Coal is no longer economically competitive due to automation, competition from natural gas and renewables, reduced demand from China. Many states are closing their coal-powered plants, further reducing demand.

The picture of the president, flanked by a line of young, hopeful coal miners behind him, breaks my heart. Training those young people to face their future with 21st century jobs is what he ought to be doing — not promising to go back to the 1960s.

The rest of the world recognizes that a livable future on this planet is closely tied to a lowering of our carbon emissions to reduce climate change. Climate change is no longer tomorrow — its effects are happening today, from South Sudan to Kansas.

Even the Department of Defense sees it as a destabilizing global occurrence.

Most smart businesses, even oil and gas companies, recognize that investment in solar, wind and other renewables makes better fiscal and moral sense.

Over the rest of the world, economies are transitioning to low carbon alternatives. The air people breath and the water they drink are getting cleaner. A year ago, global investments in solar and wind outpaced coal and gas two to one (Bloomberg). Clean energy (mostly solar) is now reaching the poor throughout the developing world.

Rolling back regulations is old business, Mr. President. Get with the times.

Katharine Preston

Essex