Trump gets impeached. Then what?

To the Editor:

OK liberal Democrats. Let’s say you’re successful in deposing our president.

Then what?

Assume a calm, low-impact transition to President Pence?

You hate his Christian value-based ideology almost as much as Trump.

Then what?

President Ryan, President Hatch and down the presidential succession list through the cabinet?

None of these Republicans meet your leftist social justice agenda, so you and the liberal media will have to begin taking them down one by one until your uncompromising positions are achieved.

Do you believe that any of this could be accomplished without impacting the national good?

Look beyond the ridiculous tweets and stupid comments and you will find an economy, stock market, unemployment and GDP growth the best that it has been in decades; illegal immigration reduced, the military significantly strengthened, law enforcement respected again and the global world order revamped such that we are no longer being taken advantage of by first world nations in trade or by third world dictatorships and theocracies holding us hostage through threats of nuclear proliferation or terrorism.

Most liberal Democrats will not agree with any of this and refuse to give Trump credit no matter what he does.

Let’s revisit the “what then.”

The stock market and the economic growth trend collapses, unemployment increases, North Korea and Iran resume nuclear ambitions while Russia and China make bids for world domination.

Without ICE, illegal immigrants overwhelm cities creating unsustainable tax burdens. The national debt skyrockets again and socialism becomes an acceptable alternative.

For what?

To quote Hillary, “What difference does it make?”

How about putting the nation first?

Then, rather than letting the “what then” scenario play out, criticize as appropriate, but let the man do his job.

If he hasn’t sufficiently benefited the American people by 2020, let the nation decide whether he should be replaced or not.

- Kenneth Salamon, Minerva