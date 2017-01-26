Trump has ‘maturity of a disturbed teenager’

To the Editor:

In response to Jerry Kelly’s letter about poor losers, and all the other references  elsewhere of the same sort:  Mr. Kelly’s final comment that it’s “too bad that we are setting such a poor example of who we are to the rest the world” indicates that he is apparently not aware that most foreign governments and their citizenry are laughing themselves silly at what an insane thing the U.S. has done — that  is, when they are not lost in fear  of the huge harm that President Trump can, and likely will, wreak on the whole world.  

You don’t get that this response is so unique because a person with the maturity of a disturbed teenager is now our President.  

Now, I know that those of you who elected him don’t see him this way, I don’t expect that protest or any other actions are likely to change your minds. But it’s hard to believe that you don’t understand the grave danger that we see, and the need to demonstrate the severity of what we fear, not only to ourselves, but to the rest of the world.  

You know that Hitler was an evil person but you don’t seem to realize the parallels of personality and communication patterns  with those of Mr. Trump. That you cannot see this makes the situation all that much scarier.  

Congratulations to Mr. Trump for doing the unthinkable by winning this election. But God help us, Hitler came to power in a similar fashion, and created a government that excelled in killing Jewish people and all others that in their opinion were sub human. Not to mention starting World War II. You don’t see this, but we do. It looks like the numbers of people who are dedicated to resist him every step of the way is growing. And that’s what the protests are all about. 

Don Austin

Greensboro, NC

Top Headlines