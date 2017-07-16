Trump hasn’t delivered on promises

To the Editor,

The Republican Senate and President Trump have blinders on and all they can see is that the ACA was signed by President Obama, a “black man” in the Office of President.

They try to hide their racism, but the truth has a way of coming out and is easy to see.

When President Trump was running for office, he promised health care for everybody that would be better than the Affordable Care Act.

Going after Wall Street was a joke and the only things he has done for America is letting big oil drill in our National Parks and doing away with all the work done by our EPA.

President Trump has been busy destroying the protections of our drinking water and making inspection of our meat and dairy products a thing of the past.

We now have billionaires in top offices who have never had to scrub for a living and have no idea what its like to raise children on meager wages.

When running for president, he said he would “drain the swamp” and all he has done is make it bigger. His promise to rid Washington of lobbyists has turned out to be another joke as their number has increased by hundreds.

Every promise he made has not happened!

His promise to bring American companies back from Mexico and Europe softened when he met with the leaders of these countries and was all smiles.

One by one, every promise made by President Trump has yet to be realized.

In point of fact, everything he promised was just “fake news,” according to his press secretary Sean Spicer and Sarah Huckabee Sanders, deputy press secretary.

He knew more than the generals and ISIS would be gone in a week!

ISIS is alive and well. I know it hurts, but he has four years to make things worse so keep tuned to Fox News as “fake news” is what they do best!

Gary Guido,

Ticonderoga