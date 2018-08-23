Trump health care order is unscrupulous

To the Editor:

Your Aug. 11 article about the “skimpy” health care plans now allowed by President Trump’s executive order described them too positively.

Plans like these amounted to a racket some years ago and were rightly disallowed under Obamacare.

Insurers were routinely using the plans’ short-term status as a way to deny coverage to those who had bought them on the grounds of pre-existing condition.

Since the policies last for only a year, coverage is never more than a few months old, and any earlier doctor’s visit could provide an excuse to deny coverage.

Consumers bought these plans under the impression that they were renewing them — an impression the insurers cultivated.

Young people in particular who thought they had health coverage, found that it disappeared if they actually needed it.

Although old news, none of this is a secret. Rep. Elise Stefanik should have known it.

If she did know it, she should not have praised Trump’s executive order allowing unscrupulous companies to take advantage of people hoping to find inexpensive health care coverage.

- Tom Konda, Plattsburgh