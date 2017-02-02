Trump, Hitler parallels ‘uncanny’

To the Editor:

Reading Volker Ullrich’s recent bio, “HITLER’S ASCENT: 1889-1939,” several uncanny parallels exist between the lives of the fuhrer and POTUS 45. Both:

Younger sons, coddled by mothers and overly disciplined by fathers;

Bright yet difficult, lazy, trouble-making students; natural leaders of gangs, like Ralph in “Lord of the Flies;”

Bigots, as in South Pacific’s “You’ve got to be carefully taught,” Hitler by the army, Trump by his father;

Stylized selves as “outsiders” — Hitler imitating Karl May’s Indian hero Winnetou; Trump, the Queenian, excluded from Manhattan;

Found innate talent for histrionic hyperbolic demagoguery, applied to politics;

From adolescence, fostering solipsistic delusions of having extraordinary artistic skills;

Becoming notorious and financially successful using the media to publish works of distorted reality — Hitler, “Mein Kampf,” Trump, “The Apprentice:”

Stylized themselves as great “pharaonic” builders of public buildings, and grandiose vacation homes;

Dysfunctional with women — Hitler holding his “as hostages,” Trump like Henry VIII securing them in his tower.

Launched open verbal warfare on selected minorities — Hitler Jew and Bolshevik hating, Trump Muslim and Mexican hating;

Elected to lead their democracies by a minority of the voters, in open, fair elections;

Had no prior experience as an elected political leader;

Elected on platform of class, economic, and nationalistic resentment with promises to make their country “great again;”

Launched open verbal warfare to jail or ban opposing politicians and political parties, and encouraged violence against rival factions while paying lip-service to nonviolence;

Launched open warfare on the mass media using disinformation, phony statistics, outright lies, and employed professional propagandist as a top henchman;

Expressed a fondness for concentration camps and border closures; Hitler encamping Jews and political liberals, Trump enlarging Guantanamo and opening “safe-zones” to entrap Syrians in Syria;

Instantaneously purged the bureaucracy of experienced staffers and re-staffed the government with partisan loyalists and opportunistic fellow-travelers, while ignoring laws, tradition, and decorum;

Quickly created disputes with neighboring states and major trading partners; Hitler claiming part of Czechoslovakia and threatening France, Trump annoying Mexico and threatening China;

Immediately took actions to suppress opposition voters in future elections; Hitler had five weeks (Jan. 30 - March 5, 1933) to destroy the center and left to gain a de facto majority in the Reichstag; Trump has already rolled out a phony voter-fraud investigation, threatened “Sanctuary Cities”, and plans to occupy Chicago with Federal troops, all policies aimed at Democratic strongholds.

OUR “GREAT” FUTURE:

Martial law to suppress alleged imaginary riots in major cities, shoot-to-kill orders to police to suppress political demonstrations, federal revision of voter registration rolls to “enforce voting rights;”

World war — Hitler needed six years to arm Germany, Trump’s ready already, with a rusting stockpile of nukes;

Apocalyptic defeat — this took Hitler another six years to achieve, now it’ll take Trump merely six hours;

Suicide in the bunker — Hitler blew his brains out under Berlin. Where should Donald stage his exit? NYC, Mar-a-Lago, D.C., Hollywood?

Dr. Anthony G. Lawrence

Lake Placid