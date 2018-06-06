Trump lies lead to diminished American credibility

To the Editor:

President Trump reported last week on “Fox & Friends” that illegal border crossings from Mexico are down over 40 percent. That is very impressive.

The only problem is that, in reality, illegal border crossings are actually up 20 percent since he became president. Last month, the number of illegal crossings were triple the number from April 2017.

Does it matter that the President of the United States makes statements that are not true?

I contend that it does matter. People who lie lose their credibility. Other people soon learn that liars are not to be trusted. Other nations are learning that the United States under Donald Trump is not to be trusted. He will say anything to make himself look good, even if his lies and exaggerations make the country look bad.

In addition, when a national emergency hits the United States, the president must speak to the country and call for a unified response. How can Donald Trump do that if he has no credibility? How can he be an effective commander in chief if anyone in service knows that Trump is often ignorant of the facts?

I invite other readers to consider this as American citizens, not as Republicans or Democrats. Does it matter if the president makes statements which are not true?

Richard Morse,

Warrensburg