Trump Saudi Arabia visit signals end to positive American influence

To the Editor:

“There was not a single hint of a protester anywhere there during the whole time we were there,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross (Saudi Arabia, May, 2017).

What’s worse, Mr. Ross — ignoring the fact that the Saudis brutally repress dissent, or expecting us to be unaware of it?

In Saudi Arabia, protesting the government is a crime punishable by crucifixion or beheading.

Mujtaba’a al-Sweikat was 17 years old when he was arrested, tortured and sentenced to beheading for criticizing the government. He’s one of 14 dissenters facing imminent execution.

The despotic Saudi regime arranged a comically extravagant reception for our president. In return, he endorsed their human rights status quo, equating the mere mention of Western ideals as “lecturing” others on “how to live…or what to do.”

Thus ends U.S. leadership on advancing freedom, dimming the lights on Reagan’s shining city on the hill.

And the new GOP was good with it.

Supporting their unhinged leader is necessary to advance their wildly unpopular agenda.

Approximately $100 billion worth of weapons contracts were signed on the trip — and endorsed by all but four Republican senators.

Emboldened, the Saudis moved on Qatar, isolating it and demanding the closure of al-Jazeera, the major Arab media outlet.

Instead of defending an ally — Qatar hosts our largest Mideast military base — Trump took credit for the idea. The GOP — including our Congresswoman — was good with that, too.

Next, Trump’s “partners” based on “our shared values” escalated their war on civilians in Yemen, creating a humanitarian crisis featuring a cholera epidemic. There was broad outrage from Human Rights Watch to Rand Paul — but not his colleagues.

“If the Democrats had their act together, if they had real vision, we might actually see a swift conclusion to this presidency,” said Jeremy Scahill (theintercept.com).

Frank Pagano

Jay