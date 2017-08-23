Trump saved the country — it’s up to us to continue support

To the Editor:

While in Georgia (formerly a part of the USSR) on Aug. 1, 2017, Vice President Mike Pence said: “I would like to help President Donald Trump in his reelection in 2020,” or words to that effect — and I could do the same with my understanding of what did happen and what will happen.

Trump saved the country by just being there in the early morning hours on Nov. 9, 2016 when he became president-elect, but it is up to all of us to keep up the good work of saving our country.

We all can virtually be assured of President Trump’s reelection three and a half years from now by accepting my novel idea of how and why Trump became president-elect on Nov. 9, 2016.

My novel idea is something that I am very careful about. I was very careful about first disclosure during the time when my patent application was in process.

First disclosure was made only to the federal patent attorneys that were checking my application for a patent.

It was these attorneys that awarded me a registered U.S. patent in my name: number 3512994, filed July 8, 1966, serial number 563690.

Therefore, the main reason that candidate Trump became president-elect Trump on Nov. 9, 2016 will be revealed by me when I can get in touch with a trusted, high-level officials in the Trump administration.

Also, it is very difficult for me to understand why the president does not understand that most of what he says in his tweets the American people already know.

Shortly after Trump said he would be a candidate for the presidency, I said he was inexperienced, inarticulate, and utterly awkward. I have held this view for two years.

Stiling Knight

Huletts Landing