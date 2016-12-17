Trump Secretary of Labor pick ‘anti-labor’

To the Editor:

It makes sense that Trump would pick Andrew Puzder for Secretary of Labor!

He is anti-labor, a wife abuser and supports cutting wages.

Puzder believes in cutting overtime pay for workers in the food industry and used sexist ads for Carl’s Jr. Restaurants, where he is CEO.

This fits right in with Trump, who is a sexist and shows how proud he is being a womanizer.

Those “Bernie” people who didn’t vote for Hillary are getting exactly what they deserve. Bernie’s followers wanted a better minimum wage but now they can look at the next eight years of stagnant growth as far as wages are concerned.

“Feel the Bern” was the cry and when Bernie lost they vowed to vote for Trump or not vote as all. One can’t feel sorry for these people as they made their own bed and must live with their choice. Trump fooled a lot of people but they won’t admit it as pride has gotten in the way. They let hate lead them into a dark place and now there is no return.

The sad fact is that those belonging to unions voted for Trump and they were already in trouble. Now with his new Labor Secretary, unions can look forward to going backwards in wages and benefits!

As usual, police and firemen throughout the land voted Republican and will look to taxpayers for more pay and benefits. Wake up folks as the bad times have just begun! Trump and his billionaire friends are going to become richer as those in the middle class get fleeced once again.

Trump used the old “there’s a fool born every minute” tactic as he spewed out hate to get Americans to vote for him and as he knew it worked. Time Magazine got it right when they stated Trump was “President of the Divided States of America!”

One can only hope the next eight years go quickly and our country’s not drawn into another war.

So far, Trump has changed his tone on several of the issues he used to get elected and this is only the beginning. The wall for the Mexican border is never going to happen and his tariff on American companies moving jobs overseas is a lost cause. Paul Ryan and Congress have put Trump on notice that this won’t happen. Trump now admits he may have made a few rash decisions on what he would do when elected.

Well folks, let’s see how the billionaires do running our country as a business. God help us!

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga