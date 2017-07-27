Trump showed true colors with Putin meeting

To the Editor:

President Trump turned out to be a bully without a bat as he faced Russia’s Putin.

Trump, by not facing Putin and letting him know in uncertain terms that America is sick and tired of Russia’s involvement in our election process, showed he was a coward and that reflects on America.

Our FBI and other government agencies have proved beyond a doubt that Russia interfered with our past election and Trump denies their word. This man is obsessed in his own world and showed what was apparent all along — that he is nothing more than an actor when it comes to being tough.

He fooled a lot of people who voted for him as a tough guy who would clean up Washington and “drain the swamp.”

The only thing he has drained is the American people, as he has set loose the Wall Street bankers by pulling regulations that brought sanity to the system.

Once again, we will fear these banks going overboard and bringing us with them. Eight years ago, these banks were put under control saving America from total disaster.

Trump’s meeting with Putin was a disaster and he bent to Putin’s will. He made faces about a reporter who had a disability and his supporters cheered.

He has brought shame upon America by denying help to those refugees who are seeking help who are dying at the hands of oppressors.

A draft dodger, he is sending our grandchildren to war and death.

Those defending his actions are no better than Trump, as they cheer him on. America was a great country until Trump was elected as its president. Now we take a back seat to smaller countries that took in refugees and saved them from certain death.

I ask: What has he done for America? God help us!

Gary Philip Guido

Ticonderoga