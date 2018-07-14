Trump takes undeserved credit for Obama economy

To the Editor:

For an unprecedented 104 consecutive months, the economy has grown. Trump has been president for only the last 18 of those months, and yet incomprehensibly, he is claiming complete and sole responsibility for the state of the economy.

Full-scale (and fallacious) denigration of “President Obama’s economy” ranks high on the list of talking-points-du-jour for Trump and his followers.

The president constantly touts the unemployment-rate as one of his most impressive accomplishments. This might be so for some, but the data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics tell a different story.

The unemployment-rate was 7.8 and rising when Barack Obama came into office. It peaked 10 months later at 10 and has steadily declined since. At Trump’s inauguration, the rate was 4.8 and has fallen to 3.8 over the past 18 months.

Perhaps Mr. Trump can crow for having “caused” the one-point reduction, but the lion’s share (83 percent) of the credit for the declining unemployment-rate is Obama’s.

Another of Trump’s claims concerning Obama’s economy is that the GDP growth-rate was anemic…between one and two percent. Once again, the facts indicate otherwise.

According to the U. S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, in the first quarter of 2009 the economy was shrinking at a rate of -1.94 percent. This decline continued, reaching -3.19 percent in the second quarter of 2009.

It then began to grow steadily, “spiking” at 5.21 percent in the 3rd quarter of 2014. This growth continued until the 4th quarter of 2016.

The average quarterly GDP growth-rate throughout Obama’s presidency was 3.01 percent.

When, in a truly fair and balanced manner, all relevant factors are considered, one can only conclude that, for many of us, this present economy — Obama’s economy — is performing well.

Let us all pray that Trump and his followers will allow it to continue to do so.

John Maddix, Plattsburgh