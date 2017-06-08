Trump teaches collaboration is key

To the Editor:

Donald Trump is an advertisement for the current group-centered, collaborative atmosphere now seen in many of our classrooms.

He is, like many of us, the product of the opposite — a system characterized by students sitting in individual islands of desks, apart from each other, competing for grades and the teacher’s attention.

Trump thrives on ruthless competition: With me or against me. Winning is the only goal. He’d rather fight Germany than strengthen cooperation. The media is the enemy, not a necessary component of a functioning society. Congressional rules are in the way of my winning, so change ‘em. I am the way.

As a teacher, I was suspicious of the collaborative approach: For example, how do you grade a group comprised of a couple of kids who worked their tails off and a couple who did nothing, if it’s a team grade? It was difficult to leave the every-man-for-himself system.

So, too, it is for the president. Winning at all costs, by yourself, works in business and in a cut-throat campaign. It does not work when the necessity is understanding another’s point of view in order to arrive at solutions that benefit others as well as one’s self. Unless yourself and your own circle are the only thing you care about.

An example of the reverse comes to mind. A Special Olympics race a competitor fell, far from the finish. The other racers saw it, stopped, and ran back to him, They all joined hands and crossed the finish line together. Kids! With no prompting. Nine gold medals. That’s my “America First.” It doesn’t have to be “either/or,” them or us.

So, after 20 years retired from teaching and a lifetime of belief in the supremacy of unfettered individualism, it takes a Donald Trump to teach me the ultimate peril of such a world view. Mr. President, you’ve been a real eye-opener. To current and future educators: Please continue to foster the power of team wherever possible. One of your students may become our president.

Jeff Kleiman

Elizabethtown