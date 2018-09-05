Trump to blame for uninsured costs

To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Bert Windle’s letter, “Displeased with attacks on Trump,” which appeared in the Sept. 1 edition of The Sun.

Mr. Windle asks me to “get your facts in order.”

Before giving such advice, Mr. Windle needs to more carefully read what I wrote.

Specifically, I reacted to the previous letter-writer on the subject of “welfare benefits,” including the laundry list of programs I cited for which illegal aliens are not eligible. I made no reference to emergency room costs.

While I would wholeheartedly agree with Mr. Windle on the subject of uninsured emergency room costs, he fails to get his own facts in order.

While illegal immigrants account for a fraction of those uninsured costs, the substantial majority are caused by fully legal American citizens. That was one of problems which the Affordable Care Act was designed to address through its individual mandate.

Until Mr. Trump, with the able assistance of Elise Stefanik, decided to repeal that mandate. It forced every taxpayer, legal or otherwise, to carry insurance which would address those very expenses which Mr. Windle rightly deplores.

If Mr. Windle shares my concern with those expenses which he and I have to support through our own insurance premiums, not our tax payments, I hope he will plead with Ms. Stefanik to join her Democratic colleagues in an effort to reinstate the individual mandate.

- Richard Barney, Ticonderoga