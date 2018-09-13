Truth is no longer truth

To the Editor:

I cannot tell a lie.

We all know the fable regarding George Washington’s admission of having chopped down the cherry tree.

Flash forward to 2018 as the current occupant of the White House has reportedly equivocated (substitute ‘lied’) on some 4,000 occasions since Jan. 20, 2017, as documented by the “fake news” Washington Post.

It would appear that we as a nation have stumbled down the rabbit hole, where up is down and nothing is as it seems.

Recently on Meet the Press, prognosticator-in-chief Rudy pontificated (absent irony, I might add) that, “truth isn’t truth.”

Meanwhile, Huckabee Sanders repeats bald-faced lies with impunity during daily press briefings and Kelly Anne banters with Chris Cuomo on CNN, spouting all manner of specious nonsense.

In short order, the self-designated spokesman for the “Ministry of Truth” and purported leader of the free world denigrates former White House Counsel John Dean as a “rat” for telling the truth and exposing Nixon’s high crimes and misdemeanors, disparages Lester Holt for having fudged the tape of his NBC interview and lambastes NFL players for freely expressing what their consciences dictate.

As Jon Meacham recently noted in his tome “The Soul of America,” this is an individual who hasn’t benefited from history’s perspective, lessons garnered through adversity by his esteemed predecessors. He doesn’t read, reflect or heed well-intended advice or criticism from adversaries or his own subordinates. Rather, he behaves impulsively and petulantly, ranting, whining and dissembling at will. As John Dean aptly attested, “The man is an empty vessel.”

Conceivably, had Trump chainsawed the cherry tree, he would invariably have complained that the subsequent report of the incident was “a very dishonest witch hunt concocted by the very dishonest fake media.”

Four-thousand one.

- Jim Haig, Jay