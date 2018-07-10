To the Editor:

I appreciated Dan Alexander’s June 23 (op-ed) on truth. However, I found his conclusion inadequate.

Good common sense includes wisdom, discernment along with good judgment and must have love as its foundation (where do we see this today)?

In fact, the present downward plunge of our nation would prove that man does not have, in himself, much common sense.

Truth is elusive because it has both a spiritual and moral dimension to it. It goes beyond mere intellectual knowledge and therefore must have elements of faith based on results of the outworking of this faith.

Truth must have absolutes to it, or there is no one truth.

We teach our kids today that truth is relative and varies with the situation. It must have a moral dimension to it or it does not operate for the good of man and therefore why seek it? It must have a spiritual level that is rooted in love, or truth can bring harm.

But if it is ignored then man is not living in true reality and is faced with mental illness and the society becomes sick. Relationship based on truth keeps us healthy. Technology is destroying true relationship.

Quite the contrary, man does not honestly seek truth. Truth when sought with the whole heart usually entails much pain as our ivory towers get pulled down and we face our worst enemy: self. Jesus claims to be the truth and that the truth will set us free.

With the abandonment of something greater than ourselves, we each live in bondage: be it to self, others or some evil as we let these things define our live and ourselves. You see once true identity is lost and we let ourselves be defined by lies, we plunge into self-destruction. Ask the children who are casualties of bullying.

Barbara Brennan, Warrensburg