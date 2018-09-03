Tupper Lake is a hidden gem of the Tri-Lakes

To the Editor:

I cannot keep the secret any longer! There is a hidden gem in the Tri-Lakes area. That gem is Tupper Lake!

I have lived in Tupper Lake for nearly one year and I continue to be amazed at what this seemingly sleepy village offers: abundant picturesque waterways, a rail trail, a restored train depot, exercise and yoga classes, energy healing services, varied and delicious restaurants, chaga tea and a movie theatre (where you even get to vote for what movies you would like to see)!

The residents are friendly and courteous and quiet. I am not a beer drinker, but I hear the local breweries are fabulous.

Oh, and I forgot to mention the Tupper Triad, a three-mountain local challenge that includes terrific 360-views and a fire tower!

There is a Buddhist mantra that says, “The jewel is in the locust” which means wisdom and compassion lie within.

I paraphrase that and say, “Tupper Lake is the gem within the Tri-Lakes.”

I am so glad I live here!

- Jackie Beattie, Tupper Lake