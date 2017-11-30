U.S.  should close tax loopholes

To the Editor,

President Trump has repeatedly promised not to touch Medicare and Social Security and to close loopholes to pay for tax cuts.

However, he supports the tax reform bills before Congress which will increase the federal deficit by $1,500,000,000,000, and probably more, over the next decade.

This will likely trigger an automatic cut of about $25 billion per year to Medicare.

House Speaker Paul Ryan has promised to put Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid on the chopping block as soon as tax reform is passed.

These programs aid about one in four residents in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

In terms of loopholes, the Paradise Papers unmask how many of the richest Americans and rich American corporations use offshore tax havens and complicated invisibility cloaks to shield many thousands of billions of dollars from the eyes of the United States government for the purposes of avoiding taxes.

Their actions are immoral and unethical, but not illegal.

As Congress attempts to craft tax-reform legislation, a high priority should be to make these activities illegal. Failure to do so must be regarded as yet another huge tax break to the very richest Americans.

These loopholes are not addressed in the current drafts.

So if a tax bill is passed, many of the citizens in New York’s 21st Congressional District will be given the opportunity have their pockets picked to support the ultrarich who have hidden offshore accounts that can’t be taxed.

Robert Gilmore, Tupper Lake