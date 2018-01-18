U.S. cannot survive without an honest media

To the Editor:

In this publication, I have read more than one letter slamming the president for his calling out inaccurate reporting. The writers seem to be more worried about the attacks than the lack of honest reporting.

I’m not talking about honest mistakes we all make. I’m talking about the twisting of facts to make them say what the media and those that support them want to hear.

This has been a constant since Trump was elected.

One example: President Trump’s inaugural speech.

I don’t usually listen to them, but this one I did. What I heard and what was reported about the speech were not even close. I have yet to hear honest reporting about any of his speeches from CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, et cetera.

The president has never called for the forced shutting down of the media that I know of.

But during the 2016 presidential election cycle, I did hear Hillary Clinton call for gutting the First Amendment because the Democrats did not like one of the Supreme Court’s decisions (Citizen’s United, 2010).

The media has a lot bigger problem than the president attacking them.

Less than 25 percent of people polled trust the mainstream media. This has nothing to do with Trump. This was in play before him.

It is time to stop whining about the president, calling out fake news and demand that the media clean up its act.

If you believe that the president is a liar, fine! Does this give the media a free pass to do the same?

A free press is of vital importance, our country cannot survive without it. But the country also cannot survive without an honest media.

Raynard Corrow

Indian Lake